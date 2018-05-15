Around the Rez: week of May 16

Mental Health First Aid training in Kaibeto June 18

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is an eight-hour course that teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The next MHFA training takes place June 18 at the Kaibeto Behavioral Health Facility. More information or registering is available by calling MSPI at (928) 283-2816.

Southwest gospel music hits southwestern Navajo Nation

Revealed Music, a southern gospel youth group from Sanostee, New Mexico, plays at Leupp First Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. May 19.

The church is between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2 where Calvin Kelly pastors. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1413. Sin Iliinii singers and Hope Resurrected perform weekly at the 10:30 a.m. (MST) service. Also, Revealed Music will play at Leupp Nazarene Church 10 a.m. May 20.

Summer food program begins in June at Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School will begin its Summer Food Service program June 4-June 28. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Both meals are available at the Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria, Monday through Thursday. More information is available by contacting the food service manager (928) 738-1432 or jhumeyestewa@hjshs.org.