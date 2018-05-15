Arizona Cardinals third round draft picks broadcast from Winslow

On April 28, the Arizona Cardinals football team broadcast their day three draft picks from Winslow Arizona. They will have fourth, fifth and sixth round
picks completed in Winslow. During the event downtown Winslow was blocked off with a variety of vendors offering drinks, food and souvenirs. The family affair hosted many family groups along with die-hard football fans. Around 5,500 people attended the event.
