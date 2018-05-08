New dental health clinic opens at Winslow Indian Heathcare Center

The grand opening of the new dental building at Winslow Indian Healthcare Center took place May 4. A number of people were on hand to give speeches, including CEO Sally Pete (second from left), Velma Husky, Robert Salabye, Dr. Thomas Barnes, Dr. Darrin Blackman, Jerry Freddie, VanDerrit Poyer and John Nells.The new dental clinic adds 15 new chairs at WIHCC and is equipped with state of the art dental care technology, including a lab where a new tooth crown can be prescribed, made and applied in the same day. That technology relieves patients of a potential second trip from the long distances typical on the reservation.