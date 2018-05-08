Lady Bulldogs defeat Lady Dust Devils in semi-final; Bulldogs ousted by Casteel Colts

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the River Valley Lady Dust Devils 12-2 in the semifinals and will meet the Sahuarita Lady Mustangs, 14-4 winners over the Empire Lady Ravens, at Tempe May 8 for the Conference Championship.

Winslow will take a 23-12 record into the championship game against Sahuarita’s 30-9 record. River Valley ended its season with a 26-5 record.

In the 12-2 win over River Valley, Harleigh Scott opened the first inning with a double and scored on a single by Jordyn Johnson to give Winslow a 1-0 lead. River Valley had two hits in the bottom of the first but did not score. Cloe Wilcox led off the second inning with a single, but the Lady Bulldogs did not score. River Valley tied the score in the bottom of the second on two walks, a sacrifice and a costly Winslow error. River Valley took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third on two hits, a walk and an error.

Morgan Thomas led off the fourth inning with a single, but the Lady Bulldogs did not score. River Valley got a double by Ryann Glenn in the bottom of the fourth but did not score. Nikki Barton doubled to lead off the fifth inning and Scott singled with Barton being caught in a rundown but getting back to third. She scored on a sacrifice fly by Megan Cunningham to tie the score. Scott scored on an error to give the Lady Bulldogs a 3-2 lead.

Johnson pitched the first four innings for Winslow, but left the game with an injury in the top of the fifth inning. She gave up two runs on five hits. One of the runs was unearned. Butterfield came in relief and homered in the top of the sixth inning for a 4-2 lead. Kaleb Clyde doubled and her pinch runner scored on a single by Scott to give Winslow a 5-2 lead.

River Valley had two hits in the bottom of the sixth but did not score because of a runner thrown out trying to steal on a catch of a long fly out.

Johnson, who was back in the game, led off the top of the seventh and scored on a double by Thomas. Kaleb Clyde doubled home another run, giving the Lady Bulldogs a relatively comfortable lead. Another River Valley error brought in another Winslow run. A misjudged fly ball fell for a hit by Thomas and two more runs scored.

Winslow scored seven runs on six hits and four errors in the inning. River Valley had two hits but did not score in the seventh and final inning.



The Casteel Colts ended the season for the Winslow Bulldogs with an 11-1 win in the Arizona State 3A Conference Tournament at Surprise May 4.

The game was shortened to six innings when the Colts scored five times to bring the 10 run lead rule into effect. The Colts will play in the second round of the tournament and increased their record to 27-4. The Bulldogs ended their season with a 14-15 record.

The Winslow Bulldogs won their way into the Arizona State 3A Conference Tournament with a 4-1 victory over the Valley Christian Trojans in Chandler May 5. The win got the Bulldogs into the tournament as the 15th seed scheduled to play the second seeded Casteel Colts May 4 in Surprise.

The Bulldogs were held scoreless in the first two innings and fell behind when the Colts scored twice on three hits in the bottom of the first inning and one in the bottom of the second for a 3-0 lead. Winslow got a hit in the top of the third inning but failed to score.

Casteel increased the lead to 4-0 with a run on two hits, a walk and an error but left the bases loaded, thanks to an excellent play by Brennan Sawyer. The Bulldogs got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth inning and held the Colts scoreless in the bottom of the frame.

The Bulldogs went in order in the top of the fifth inning. The Colts increased their lead to 6-1 with three hits in the bottom of the frame. Winslow went in order again in the top of the sixth inning. Casteel ended the game by scoring five runs to bring the 10 runs mercy rule into effect. The Colts scored the last five runs on six hits and four walks. Winslow had only two hits, one each by Jalen Lyons and Solomon Setalla.

Casteel went on to play Chino Valley, 12-0 winners over Show Low in the quarterfinals May 5. Other results: Payson 6 Holbrook 5, Sahuarita 10 Blue Ridge 0, Pusch Ridge 14 Florence 7, Empire 5 north west Christian 4, Sabino 6 Yuma Catholic 1 and Catalina 4 Safford 2.