Holbrook’s Future Business Leaders attend state conference

The Holbrook Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) traveled to the FBLA State Leadership Conference held at the Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson from April 4-6. The conference was attended by around 1,500 FBLA members and advisors from Arizona high schools. Holbrook senior Troy Hill placed fifth in Business Law and second in Journalism and earned an opportunity to travel to Baltimore, Maryland for the FBLA National Leadership Conference. The Holbrook FBLA team of Troy Hill, Alvin Yazzie, Jordan Platero, Anslee Tsosie, Raylynn Thomas, and Bryana Brown also received first place in the online testing category.
