Around the Rez: week of May 9

Southwest gospel music hits southwestern Navajo Nation

Revealed Music, a southern gospel youth group from Sanostee, New Mexico, plays at Leupp First Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. May 19.

The church is between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2 where Calvin Kelly pastors. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1413. Sin Iliinii singers and Hope Resurrected perform weekly at the 10:30 a.m. (MST) service. Also, Revealed Music will play at Leupp Nazarene Church 10 a.m. May 20.

Graduation arts and craft sale

A graduation arts and crafts sale will take place May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winslow Residential Hall.

Money orders can be made out to: Winslow Residential Hall, Inc. ($10 per own set up (tables/chairs)).

More information is available by calling 928-289-4488 ext. 104.

Thank you for supporting WRHI students.

Summer food program begins in June at Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School will begin its Summer Food Service program June 4-June 28. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Both meals are available at the Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria, Monday through Thursday. More information is available by contacting the food service manager (928) 738-1432 or jhumeyestewa@hjshs.org.