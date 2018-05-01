Around the Rez: week of May 2

Southwest Diné Women in Ministry

Hopi Leupp Nazarene Church has a Women’s Day 2018 May 5 event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (MST). A continental breakfast, lunch and refreshements are provided as well as games and door prizes. The church is west of Leupp on Navajo Route 15 and special speaker is Lugarita Carr of Glory Temple Ministries.

Other presenters are: Jewel Masters of Victorious Life Christian Center of Flagstaff and her topic is servant leaders and Sausha Nells of Dilkon First Nazarene Church and she speaks on women’s health. Yolanda Sage of Twin Buttes, New Mexico, Nazarene Church in Gallup and her topic is celebrating recovery. Mae Willie of Prescott Heights Church is worship leader.

Summer food program begins in June at Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School will begin its Summer Food Service program June 4-June 28. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Both meals are available at the Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria, Monday through Thursday. More information is available by contacting the food service manager (928) 738-1432 or jhumeyestewa@hjshs.org.

WINGS comes to Dilkon May 5

Women in God’s Service (WINGS) presents the Antone Sisters at Dilkon Bible Church, located east of Dilkon community, south of Navajo Route 2, May 5 at 10 a.m. (DST). Interim pastor is Melvin Nez. Music by Kathy Antone and speaker is Karen Antone. More information is available by calling Lorraine Nez at (928) 814-3370.

Winslow Grand Prix May 5-6

Arizona Off-Road Promotions and the city of Winslow are hosting for the first time a Grand Prix Race in Winslow May 5-6. The weekend will feature bikes, quads, and UTVs of all ages and skill levels.

Everyone is encouraged to register and attend this great addition to the 2018 AZOP season. Registration will start May 4 at the track. Races all day May 5-6 with tickets sold at the gate.

More information on times, fees, classes and location is available by visiting www.azopracing.com or contacting Kyle at kyle@azopracing.com.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) in northern New Mexico connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

Navajo Rug Auction June 9

More than 300 vintage and contemporary Navajo weavings from artists, consigners and the R.B. Burnham & Co. Trading Post will be featured at the 2018 Navajo Rug Auction June 9, at the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA), 3101 N. Fort Valley Road in Flagstaff. A public preview of all weavings is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The auction, presented by MNA and Flagstaff Arts Council (FAC), begins promptly at 2 p.m. and is free to the public. Auction items can be purchased with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, cash and checks. A portion of event proceeds benefits MNA and FAC.

More information, is available from Flagstaff Arts Council at (928) 779-2300, flagartscouncil.org or the Museum of Northern Arizona, (928) 774-5213, musnaz.org.