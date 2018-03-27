Winslow schools eliminate one week intersession schedule

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Beginning in school year 2018-19, the Winslow School system will remove one week of the two week breaks in the spring and fall schedules.
This extra week was instituted to give students with less than optimum success, a chance to catch up. Too few of the students needing remedial studying participated in the offered opportunity for catch-up. The policy change was unveiled during an informational public event March 14. Cyndi Mattox, Winslow School superintendent, presented the change to an audience of more than 100 parents. School board members were also in attendance. Questions were taken from parents regarding other changes in delayed start and early release days. Presently, the school board is refining potential changes for the next school year and requests that parents make known their preferences to school officials. The 2018-19 school schedule will be officially announced after more input is received. More information is available from the Winslow School Board at (928) 288-8101.
More like this story
- Winslow School's new schedule approved for 2012
- WHS administrator gives proposal for block scheduling
- TC District #15's early enrollment and modified calendar
- Schools open with fresh vision from the Leadership Team<br>School board postpones WJHS closed campus decision until spring<br>
- Indian Wells Elementary School celebrates 10-year anniversary
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.