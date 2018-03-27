Winslow Lady Bulldogs head into March 15 Payson tournament undefeated

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School Lady Bulldogs kicked off their 2018 season with four straight wins going into the Payson Invitational Tournament March 15 when they played the Benson Lady Bobcats and the Nogales Lady Apaches.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Chinle Lady Wildcats 24-5 at Chinle Feb. 21, then beat the Payson Lady Longhorns 12-5 at Payson March 5. The Lady Bulldogs also defeated the Tuba City Lady Warriors 16-0 at Winslow March 6 and topped the Window Rock Lady Scouts 12-4 at Window Rock March 13.

After the Payson tournament the Lady Bulldogs played the Mingus Lady Marauders at Cottonwood March 20 and the Snowflake Lady Lobos March 22 in Snowflake. On March 26, the team will host the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets during a home game at Winslow High.

In April, the Lady Bulldogs will play at home April 3 and 4 against the Coconino Lady Panthers and the Holbrook lady Roadrunners.