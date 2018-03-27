Student art displayed at Winslow Art Show

The annual Winslow School District Art Show was held March 6 - 8 at the Old High School Gym in Winslow. An average of around 2,000 art pieces are displayed at this show each year. Artists from kindergarten through 12th grade are represented using a variety of art mediums.
