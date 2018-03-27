Around the Rez: week of March 28

Spring Carnival March 30 at Hopi Veterans Memorial Center

A Spring Carnival takes place March 30 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center. More information is available at (928)734-3432.

Nativo artist gathering April 27-28 in Albuquerque

Michelle Lowden of Milo Creations and Duane Koyawena of Duane Koyawena Arts have enlisted Hopi, Navajo, Pima-Maricopa and Zuni artists to gather for an art show April 27-28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Nativo Lodge, 6602 Pan American Freeway NE in Albuquerque. This is a free event and artist rooms will be open to tour during this event. There will also be a raffle with pieces from all attending artists.

Save the Date for 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Inaugural Cleanup

The 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Cleanup takes place April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Mesa Villages. The group will meet at the Tewa Corn Clan house (Evangeline’s residence in Tewa) on the day of the cleanup. More information is available by calling (928) 221-8556.

ADOT schedules work for U.S. 163, north of Kayenta

The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a project next week to improve the drainage system along US 163 north of Kayenta and make the road safer for travel during rain storms.

Work on the $3.75 million dollar project will occur between mileposts 400 and 401 and includes removing the existing pavement; extending the pipe culvert that carries storm water under the roadway and repaving the highway.

Drivers traveling between Kayenta and the Utah state line will use a temporary detour alongside US 163 through the work zone. Drivers should expect periodic closures on US 163 and intermittent delays of up to 30 minutes.

The project is scheduled to last about six months.

More information is available by visiting azdot.gov/US163.

Work schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) in northern New Mexico connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.