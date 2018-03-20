Winslow celebrates basketball champions with a parade in downtown

The city of Winslow celebrates the Winslow HIgh School 3A boys basketball champions March 15 with a parade in downtown Winslow. The players took the title when they defeated the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets 79-63 in the Arizona State 3A Conference Championship at Gila River Arena in Glendale Feb. 26. It was the Bulldogs’ first championship win since 1979 and Winslow ended its season with 27-6 record. Above left: The Winslow High School basketball team and coaches pose on their float waiting for the parade to get underway. Above right: on March 13 the Winslow City Council and Mayor Robin Boyd awarded a Proclamation in honor of the Winslow High School Basketball team for winning the 3A state chmapionship. Above right: Mayor Robin Boyd, team captain Ricardo Villanueva and coach Scott Corum.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.