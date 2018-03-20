Winslow Bulldogs baseball off to a good start with wins over Chinle and Tuba City

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School baseball season is off to a strong start under the direction of head coach Art Griffith, who has been coaching baseball at Winslow High School for 49 years.

The Bulldogs were 6-2 after Friday’s 11- 1 win over the Chinle Wildcats at Chinle, Arizona.

The Bulldogs began play at Fountain Hills in a tournament and defeated Horizon Honors 23-2 in their first game. They lost to Coronado 12-1 in their first game Feb. 24. Blue Ridge defeated the Bulldogs 13-5 that same day. No score was reported in game with Monument Valley slated for Feb. 27. The Bulldogs lost to Mingus 15-1 at Cottonwood March 1.

The Bulldogs defeated the Tuba City Warriors 16-1 in Winslow March 6 and defeated the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions 18-3 at Sedona March 9. The Bulldogs remained on the road defeating the Chinle Wildcats again at Chinle March 16.

The Bulldogs played the Show Low Cougars at Show Low March 19 and face the Snowflake Lobos March 22. They return home to host the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets March 26 before going back on the road to play at Payson March 30.

The April part of the schedule will begin with the Bulldogs hosting Holbrook April 3. Then they will go to the Wolves Classic in Goodyear, April 5 and 6 where they will meet Ridgefield, Washington, Payson and Estrella Foothills.

Following the tournament, the Bulldogs will host Snowflake April 10, then go to Page April 12 and play Blue Ridge at Pinetop April 13.

Winslow will host Payson April 17, play at Holbrook April 20 and at Flagstaff April 21.

The last game of the regular season will be when Winslow hosts Show Low April 23.

Post season play may follow.