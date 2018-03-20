Soul of Nations finalists celebrated; select artists to travel to New York City

Out of 253 applicants, Soul of Nations awarded 13 finalists from the 2018 Brea Foley Art Program in Window Rock, Arizona March 2. The theme of this years’ program was Honor the Earth. All artists submitted works that depict why honoring the Earth is relevant to them as 21st century Native American youth. All students have the opportunity to have their artwork exhibited at ‘Form & Concept,’ a contemporary art gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico and and the Museum of World Cultures in Genoa, Italy. Three artists were selected to travel to New York City this summer to be celebrated at a reception event held at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian — New York and to engage in an artist residency project at New York University.