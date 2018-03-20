Obituary: Donald Alexander Humetewa

Donald Alexander Humetewa was called home on March 9, 2018. Donald a member of the Hopi Tribe and resident of Kykotsmovi Village. He was born in Upper Moencopi Village in 1935 to James and Grace Humetewa. After his mother’s passing, he and his three brothers; Ben, James Jr. and Harley, were raised by Bryan and Lilly Gilbert. Don attended grade school at Moencopi Day School through sixth grade. He then attended Santa Fe Indian School and graduated from high school there. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy (serving from 1954 – 1958 as Boiler Technician on the Battleship U.S.S. Midway) before ending his career as a Petty Officer 2nd Class. He then worked as a Roads Engineer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, building roads throughout Arizona’s Indian Country. While in Phoenix, in the 1970s, he and other area Native Americans established the Valley Indian Art League to promote Valley Indian artists (evolving into the Pueblo Grande Indian Art Market). After 31 years of federal service, Don retired and he and his wife returned to Hopi, where he served several terms on the Hopi Tribal Council representing Kykotsmovi Village. He was a farmer and worked to establish a Firehouse and the Hopitutuqaiki School on his inherited (Pawiki) family properties. He enjoyed hunting, camping and spent much of his later years fishing in the White Mountains and cheering on the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Cardinals. Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ella, three adult children, a predeceased son, an adult grandson and a large extended family in Arizona and New Mexico. Donald will be sorely missed and always remembered for his generous spirit, his wisdom and caring nature.