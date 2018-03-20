Holbrook High announces February Students of the Month

Holbrook High School recently announced the Students of the Month for February. From left: Winston Jackson for excelling in CTE, Travis Tsosie for physical education, Kallee Reidhead for Spanish language skills, Frankie Ulibarri for NAVIT and Michael Queiruga for his work in science. Seated from left: Johnny Archuleta for CTE, Jesse Knight for CTE, Korri Lee for language arts, Ellie Smith for math, Aubrianna Begay for science, Malachi Daniels was the male scholar-athlete and Deon Brown for work in social studies. Not pictured: Kiah Demuth, Angel Baca and Jaden Pack.