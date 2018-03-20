Around the Rez: week of March 21

Country Dance March 31 at Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites

A country dance featuring the Clansmen and Native Journey will takes place March 31 at Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites. The dance starts at 8 p.m. Admision is $12 per person. Discounted rooms are available. More information is available by calling (928) 283-4500. This is a drug and alcohol free event and is sponsored by DHD Productions and Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites.

Spring Carnival March 30 at Hopi Veterans Memorial Center

A Spring Carnival takes place March 30 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center. More information is available at (928)734-3432.

Nativo artist gathering April 27-28 in Albuquerque

Michelle Lowden of Milo Creations and Duane Koyawena of Duane Koyawena Arts have enlisted Hopi, Navajo, Pima-Maricopa and Zuni artists to gather for an art show April 27-28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Nativo Lodge, 6602 Pan American Freeway NE in Albuquerque. This is a free event and artist rooms will be open to tour during this event. There will also be a raffle with pieces from all attending artists.

Save the Date for 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Inaugural Cleanup

The 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Cleanup takes place April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Mesa Villages. The group will meet at the Tewa Corn Clan house (Evangeline’s residence in Tewa) on the day of the cleanup. More information is available by calling (928) 221-8556.

ADOT schedules work for U.S. 163, north of Kayenta

The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a project next week to improve the drainage system along US 163 north of Kayenta and make the road safer for travel during rain storms.

Work on the $3.75 million dollar project will occur between mileposts 400 and 401 and includes removing the existing pavement; extending the pipe culvert that carries storm water under the roadway and repaving the highway.

Drivers traveling between Kayenta and the Utah state line will use a temporary detour alongside US 163 through the work zone. Drivers should expect periodic closures on US 163 and intermittent delays of up to 30 minutes.

The project is scheduled to last about six months.

More information is available by visiting azdot.gov/US163.

Work schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.

Grant application now open for nonprofits serving Tuba City, Page/Lake Powell and Williams

The annual competitive grants process facilitated by the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff will provide financial support to projects serving Tuba City, Page/Lake Powell, and Williams residents. The online grant application is now open at www.azfoundation.org/grants. Completed applications must be submitted before 4 p.m. March 26 to be considered.

Nonprofit organizations, public schools, municipalities, and tribal entities are invited to apply for amounts ranging from $500 to $4,000. Grant funding is available to support youth, education, social services, healthcare, senior services, the arts, and other community needs. Projects must serve communities within the Tuba City, Page/Lake Powell and Williams geographic boundaries.

Local staff are available to answer questions and assist nonprofit organizations during the application process. More information is available by contacting Gwen Groth, Regional Philanthropic coordinator for ACF of Flagstaff, at (928) 526-1956 or GGroth@azfoundation.org. More assistance in commpleting the application is availabe by contacting the Arizona Community Foundation’s grants management team at grants@azfoundation.org.

The Page/Lake Powell, Tuba City and Greater Williams Community Funds are component funds of the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff, established to serve organizations in these communities. Community funds are endowments, permanent funds in which the principal is invested and a portion of the returns used to award grants and scholarships with the guidance of a steering committee composed of local leaders. Individuals, families and businesses can give to community funds to grow them and increase their grantmaking capacity. To learn more about the community funds supporting Page/Lake Powell, Tuba City and Williams, visit www.azfoundation.org/Flagstaff and click “Community Funds.”