Holbrook students qualify for robotics competition

Holbrook High School students Devin Etsitty and Ambros Jackson qualified for the AIA VEX Arizona State Championship at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Institute March 2 and 3. Etsitty and Jackson are the first students from Holbrook High School to participate in this event.
