Holbrook High’s welding team takes home third place

  • Originally Published: March 13, 2018 10:11 a.m.

    • Holbrook High School welding fabrication team members Ryan Martin, Devin Etsitty and Destiny Salazar competed in the USA Regional Skills Day competition at Northland Pioneer College’s Holbrook campus Feb. 2. The team placed third after competing with various high schools from northern Arizona.

