Holbrook High’s Future Business Leaders place at regional conference

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

  • Originally Published: March 13, 2018 10:25 a.m.

    • On Feb. 3, the Holbrook High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) traveled to the Region 2 Conference at the Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus in Mesa. Students competed in individual testing and performance events. The conference was attended by approximately 350 FBLA members, advisors and supporters from 30 different schools. It was a successful day for the Roadrunners with Troy Hill placing first in Business Law and first in Journalism and the HHS FBLA team finishing first in the Online Testing Tournament. From left: l Holbrook FBLA Historian Angel Bates, Advisor Jeremy Madison, President Troy Hill, Vice President Jordan Platero and Reporter Anslee Tsosie.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.