Holbrook High’s Future Business Leaders place at regional conference

On Feb. 3, the Holbrook High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) traveled to the Region 2 Conference at the Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus in Mesa. Students competed in individual testing and performance events. The conference was attended by approximately 350 FBLA members, advisors and supporters from 30 different schools. It was a successful day for the Roadrunners with Troy Hill placing first in Business Law and first in Journalism and the HHS FBLA team finishing first in the Online Testing Tournament. From left: l Holbrook FBLA Historian Angel Bates, Advisor Jeremy Madison, President Troy Hill, Vice President Jordan Platero and Reporter Anslee Tsosie.
