Fire engulfs Winslow business

A fire broke out March 12 in the early morning at a large lumber mill that produces fire wood for resale at stores around the Nation, according to Flagscanner. The fire could be seen in all directions for over 20 miles. Mutual aide from Joseph City, Holbrook and Blue Ridge was called in to assist with the massive fire, which was still burning as the NHO went to print. The cause is under investigation.
