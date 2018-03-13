Around the Rez: week of March 14

Save the Date for 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Inaugural Cleanup

The 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Cleanup takes place April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Mesa Villages. The group will meet at the Tewa Corn Clan house (Evangeline’s residence in Tewa) on the day of the cleanup. More information is available by calling (928) 221-8556.

ADOT schedules work for U.S. 163, north of Kayenta

The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a project next week to improve the drainage system along US 163 north of Kayenta and make the road safer for travel during rain storms.

Work on the $3.75 million dollar project will occur between mileposts 400 and 401 and includes removing the existing pavement; extending the pipe culvert that carries storm water under the roadway and repaving the highway.

Drivers traveling between Kayenta and the Utah state line will use a temporary detour alongside US 163 through the work zone. Drivers should expect periodic closures on US 163 and intermittent delays of up to 30 minutes.

The project is scheduled to last about six months.

More information is available by visiting azdot.gov/US163.

Work schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.

Grant application now open for nonprofits serving Tuba City, Page/Lake Powell and Williams

The annual competitive grants process facilitated by the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff will provide financial support to projects serving Tuba City, Page/Lake Powell, and Williams residents. The online grant application is now open at www.azfoundation.org/grants. Completed applications must be submitted before 4 p.m. March 26 to be considered.

Nonprofit organizations, public schools, municipalities, and tribal entities are invited to apply for amounts ranging from $500 to $4,000. Grant funding is available to support youth, education, social services, healthcare, senior services, the arts, and other community needs. Projects must serve communities within the Tuba City, Page/Lake Powell and Williams geographic boundaries.

Local staff are available to answer questions and assist nonprofit organizations during the application process. More information is available by contacting Gwen Groth, Regional Philanthropic coordinator for ACF of Flagstaff, at (928) 526-1956 or GGroth@azfoundation.org. More assistance in commpleting the application is availabe by contacting the Arizona Community Foundation’s grants management team at grants@azfoundation.org.

The Page/Lake Powell, Tuba City and Greater Williams Community Funds are component funds of the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff, established to serve organizations in these communities. Community funds are endowments, permanent funds in which the principal is invested and a portion of the returns used to award grants and scholarships with the guidance of a steering committee composed of local leaders. Individuals, families and businesses can give to community funds to grow them and increase their grantmaking capacity. To learn more about the community funds supporting Page/Lake Powell, Tuba City and Williams, visit www.azfoundation.org/Flagstaff and click “Community Funds.”

Founded in 1987, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the benefit of communities in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

Founded in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide philanthropy with regional offices serving communities across Arizona. Last year, ACF and its affiliates awarded more than $55 million in grants and scholarship funding to some 4,500 nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. More information is available at www.azfoundation.org.

Winslow NAACP holds monthly meeting March 25 at Winslow Fire Hall

The Winslow Chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) will hold its monthly meeting March 25 at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Hall, located at the corner of Third Street and Taylor, east of downtown Winslow.

This month’s speaker is Mr. Thomas Walker Jr., Navajo peacemaker and Vice President of STAR School’s board.

All are welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.

The Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday of the month at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall.

More information is available by contacting Deni at (928) 421-9001.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) in northern New Mexico connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

Citizen Liaison Committee in Winslow seeking volunteers

The Winslow Police Department has been working with an Exploratory Committee to form a Citizen Liaison Committee (CLC) for the Winslow Police Department. The Exploratory Committee has laid the groundwork for the CLC, and are now accepting applications from volunteer community members for 15 positions (including one at-large member from the Navajo Nation and one at-large member from the Hopi Tribe) to serve for up to four years on the CLC. They are accepting applications through the months of February and March. This is an opportunity to be involved with the Winslow Police Department. More information is available from Jessica Meritt at jmeritt@winslowaz.gov or (928) 289-1447.