Kevin Locke, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, to be featured at Holbrook

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Kevin Locke, a National Heritage Award fellow and World Ambassador from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, entertains, educates, engages and empowers a very inspiring and much needed global message of unity and oneness to children of all ages across the world.

Locke will be coming to Holbrook to entertain and share his message from 5-9 p.m. March 26, in Martinez Hall at the Navajo County Fairgrounds, located at 404 E. Hopi Drive. Admission is free.

Locke’s presentation promotes diversity and multiculturalism thru Lakota storytelling, indigenous flute and sacred hoop dance that include audience participation.

Having performed in over 90 countries around the world with appearances to over 1 million students and guests in over 10,000 schools and events in the last 35 years, Locke’s goal is to inspire youth in reaching greatness and uniting the world in oneness.

Holbrook’s Native American dancers and the Desierto de Colores Ballet Folklorico Mexican dancers will perform beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by storytelling, hoop dancing and flute music by Locke. A potluck will follow at 7 p.m. so all attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share. Following the dinner, Locke will be available to talk about the oneness of humanity, unity in diversity and how it can be achieved from a Native American and Baha’i perspective.