Baseball and softball season begins in Winslow with losses for Bulldogs against Blue Ridge

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School baseball season has started under the direction of coach Art Griffith, who has been coaching baseball at Winslow High for 49 years.

Working with him in the program are: Kirk Ramsey, Chris Garrett, Adrian Montoya, Dub Ward, Scott Corum, Drew Luzier and Pat Young.

The varsity roster includes Brennan Sawyer, Alec Williams, A.J. Huerta, Brandon Romero, Russell Foy, Welden Gamber, Sonny Wilbanks, Jalen Lyons, Jacob Guerrero, Ricardo Villanueva, Dylan Vargas, Mason Scott, Solomon Setalla and Daniel Vizcaya.

The Bulldogs began play at Fountain Hills in a tournament and defeated Horizon Honors 23-2 in the first game of the tournament. The Bulldogs lost to Coronado 12-1 in their first game Feb. 24 and Blue Ridge defeated the Bulldogs 13-5 that same day. No score was reported in game with Monument Valley slated for Feb. 27. The Bulldogs lost to Mingus 15-1 at Cottonwood March 1.

Bulldogs baseball schedule

Winslow was slated to host Tuba City March 6 and will play Sedona Red Rock at Sedona March 9.

The Bulldogs remain on the road playing at Chinle March 16, at Show Low March 19 and at Snowflake March 22. They return home to host Blue Ridge March 26 before going on the road to play at Payson March 30.

In April, the Bulldogs will host Holbrook April 3. They will travel to the Wolves Classic in Goodyear April 5 and 6 where they will meet Ridgefield, Washington, Payson and Estrella Foothills.

Following the tournament, the Bulldogs will host Snowflake April 10, then go to Page April 12 and play Blue Ridge at Pinetop April 13.

Winslow will host Payson April 17, play at Holbrook April 20 and at Flagstaff April 21. Winslow hosts Show Low April 23 for the last game of the season.

Lady Bulldogs get ready for softball

The Winslow High School Lady Bulldogs have begun their 2018 season under Coach Kellie Fifelski and Assistant Coaches Richard Smith, Brent Lymer and Brian Wilcox. Cheyne Lowry is the team manager.

The varsity roster at the beginning of the season consisted of four seniors, six juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen. The seniors are infielder Kyra Lyons, and outfielders Harleigh Scott, Morgan Thomas and Nikki Barton. The juniors are first baseman Kaleb Clyde, pitcher/outfielders Justine Butterfield and Taylor Butterfield, outfielders Adrianna Yazzie and Nova Shirley and infielder/catcher Alysssa Barton. The sophomores are infielder/catcher Maycee Rae Cunningham, utility player Shea Hanson, pitcher/infielder Jorden Johnson and catcher/infielder Brooke Williams. The freshmen are infielder Nicole Curtis and pitcher/infielder Desbah White.

The Lady Bulldogs were to play at Payson March 5. They were to host Tuba City March 6. Their next game will be March 13 at Window Rock.

Winslow will participate in the Payson Tournament March 15 through 17.

Road games against Mingus in Cottonwood and at Snowflake are scheduled for March 20 and 22. Those will be followed with a home game March 26 against Blue Ridge.

The team will be in a tournament at Las Vegas, Nevada from March 29 through March 31.