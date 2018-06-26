Navajo Technical University hosts first forum for Navajo Nation presidential race

CROWNPOINT, N.M. —On June 18, 18 candidates convened in Crownpoint for the first Navajo Nation presidential forum of the 2018 political season.

The forum was open to the public at Navajo Technical University’s Wellness Center and was sponsored by the Navajo Times and KTNN. NTU provided a live stream of the event on its website and KTNN provided a live remote broadcast.

NTU hosted a presidential forum during the 2014 election, and assumed the responsibility of launching this year’s series of forums. After Crownpoint, the tour proceeded to Ganado on July 16, Tuba City on July 23, Shiprock, New Mexico on Aug. 6 and Tsaile on Aug. 20.

At each forum, a series of questions is presented to candidates, which they’ll have allotted time to articulate their stance on key issues.

Noisemakers are prohibited at the presidential forum and only clear bags are permitted at the entrance. Signs, posters, banners, and outside food vendors are also not be permitted, however, a 10 x 10 space will be available for candidates. Protesters are limited to a designated area on campus near the NTU cafeteria. All rules will be strictly enforced.

Information provided by Navajo Technical University