Navajo police grows by 12 cadets

Council Delegates Edmund Yazzie and Raymond Smith, Jr. and Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez celebrate the 52nd Navajo Police Training Academy graduating class in Chinle June 22. (Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker)

Council Delegates Edmund Yazzie and Raymond Smith, Jr. and Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez celebrate the 52nd Navajo Police Training Academy graduating class in Chinle June 22. (Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker)

  • Originally Published: June 26, 2018 10:10 a.m.

    • WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The newest group of Navajo Nation police officers will be the first to wear body cameras.

    Tribal officials say the cameras will increase accountability, and improve evidence collection and opportunities to prosecute domestic violence cases.

    The tribe had been without a police training facility for years before opening one in Chinle. The first graduation was June 22.

    The 12 cadets are split evenly between men and women. They were trained in tribal, state and federal laws.

    They also received instruction in police procedure, firearms, de-escalation techniques, communication and emergency medical response.

    The tribe’s overall police force remains understaffed with 191 officers serving a 27,000 square-mile reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

    Information provided by the Navajo Nation

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.