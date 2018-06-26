Navajo police grows by 12 cadets

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The newest group of Navajo Nation police officers will be the first to wear body cameras.
Tribal officials say the cameras will increase accountability, and improve evidence collection and opportunities to prosecute domestic violence cases.
The tribe had been without a police training facility for years before opening one in Chinle. The first graduation was June 22.
The 12 cadets are split evenly between men and women. They were trained in tribal, state and federal laws.
They also received instruction in police procedure, firearms, de-escalation techniques, communication and emergency medical response.
The tribe’s overall police force remains understaffed with 191 officers serving a 27,000 square-mile reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Information provided by the Navajo Nation
