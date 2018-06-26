Ganado Chapter receives road grader from county

GANADO, Ariz. —Council Delegate Alton Joe Shepherd, who also serves as Apache County District II Supervisor, presented the donation of a Caterpillar 140H Motor Grader on behalf of the county to the Ganado Chapter and community members June 12.

Shepherd, (Jeddito, Cornfields, Ganado, Kin Dah Lichíí, Steamboat), who serves the community of Ganado located approximately 30-miles west of Window Rock, said that the donation of the heavy equipment to the chapter is an example of a successful partnership between the chapter, community members, and the county to help address the road needs of the community.

“For many years, community members would request the chapter to fix residential and private roads, but the chapter didn’t have the resources to assist,” Shepherd said. “Today, we gave the grader keys to the chapter so they could address the requests of community members. It is an honor to help the community of Ganado and we will continue to create successful partnerships.”

Ganado Chapter officials and administrators expressed their appreciation to the county for the new heavy equipment that will be used to improve private roads and driveways, clear roads of snow and ice during the winter season, and improve road access for elderly residents.

“We are grateful for the generous donation. The chapter has been working closely with the county to improve road conditions. The chapter has a project and budget plan in place for the grader and we plan to use it immediately,” said Ganado Chapter president Vince R. James.

“The heavy equipment would also allow the chapter to create partnerships with the Navajo Nation Division of Transportation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs and provide more road improvement opportunities,” Shepherd said.

The heavy equipment will be housed and managed at Ganado Chapter.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker