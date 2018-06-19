Understanding technology through STEM in Winslow

In a recent effort to encourage students to become interested in technology based education as a career Northland Pioneer College put on a STEM
(Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) event in Winslow. During the event, presenters from the STEM van taught specific scientific techniques in the form of games for children. The outreach was to help engage youngsters in scientific opportunities.
