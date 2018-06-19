Taste of Winslow showcases catering services

Around 100 people sampled food during the annual Taste of Winslow fundraiser June 6 at PT’s Bar patio. Taste of Winslow is hosted by the Winslow Chamber of Commerce and allows participants to sample a variety of Winslow’s catering services including Thumbs Up, Chartwells, Twin Arrows, Kicks and Bloomcakes.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.