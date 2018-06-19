Kids learn to play instruments at Band Day in Winslow

On June 13, as part of the library’s summer offerings, Tyler Allen, who teaches band and orchestra at Winslow Junior and Senior High School, brought
instruments to Winslow Library for children to sample. Allen was aided by student volunteers who helped kids become acquainted with the instruments. (Todd Roth/NHO)
