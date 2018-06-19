FBI seeks info after man killed Navajo Nation

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — FBI officials say a man has been killed on the Navajo Nation near Gallup, New Mexico and they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
The man’s body was found about 6:30 a.m. Friday on China Springs Loop, about 4 miles (6 ½ kilometers) north of Gallup. Authorities say he is not being identified at this time.
The body had multiple stab wounds, but the cause of death was pending an autopsy. The victim’s burned truck was found south of Gallup.
A witness reported seeing a four-door newer model blue sedan with a black Arizona license plate in the area around the time of the killing.
The FBI said June 11 it is working with the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety.
More like this story
- Navajo man sentenced to life for kidnapping, assault of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike
- Navajo man sentenced to 18 years for federal sex abuse conviction
- Abduction, Murder of Navajo Girl Mourned; Police Make Arrest
- Abduction, murder of Navajo girl mourned; police make arrest
- Dog mauling that killed 3-year-old boy angers Navajo leaders
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.