Around the Rez: week of June 20

Black Falls Bible Church camp meeting June 22-23

The Black Falls Bible Church camp meeting takes place June 22-23 in Tolani Lake, Arizona. The church is about 15 miles northwest of Tolani Lake Chapter. Turn northwest at milepost 14 on Navajo Route 2. Go about five miles of dirt road and a church sign will be visible at a split road. Take the left dirt road, cross a wash and you are there.

Starting at 6 p.m. June 22 with speaker Ed Albus of Chino Valley. Three services are set for June 23 with Joe Lee Begay as morning speaker. Joe Ray Jr. speaks in the afternoon and evening services.

Alba takes care of English class on Saturday. More information is available by calling Pastor Leroy Williams at (928) 613-6841.

Kin Lani Youth Camp June 25-29 and July 2-6

The El Nathan Youth camp is set for June 25-29 for high school students and July 2-6 for elementary and middle school students. Registration deadline for both events is on the first day at 11 a.m. The camp is sponsored by El Nathan Ministries at 3910 E. El Paso Dr., north of Flgastaff Mall.

Families can join for cookout and closing ceremonies June 29 and July 6 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Camp cost is $75 per youngster. Rides for both week events are available from Monday through Friday for Leupp, Tuba City, Cameron and Pinon. Rides for families only is available for Friday, July 6 for Tuba City and Cameron. More information is available by calling Jeff Dudenhofer at (928) 863-0845 or Bob Tsinnie at (928) 315-5843

Page High School Class of 1998 reunion July 5-7

The Page High School “Home of the Sand Devils” Class of 1998 reunion takes place July 5-7. The first event a meet up is July 5 at Golliard Park, 126 10th Street Page, Arizona. More information and details are available by visiting classcreator.com/Page-Arizona-1998/.

85th annual Hopi Festival of Arts and Culture June 30-July 1 at MNA

The 85th Hopi Festival of Arts and Culture takes place June 30 through July 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with more than 100 Hopi artisits.

More information is available by visiting https://musnaz.org/heritage/.

Ed Kabotie & Tha ‘Yoties release new album at Orpheum Theater June 30

Ed Kabotie & Tha ‘Yoties will release their new album, ‘Yoties’, from the Orpheum Theater June 30 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the IrieZona Reggae Rockout.

The event coincides with the 85th annual Hopi Show at the Museum of Northern Arizona where Kabotie is currently Artist in Residence. (Saturday attendees of MNA’s 2018 Hopi show only $8 with proof of attendance.) Tickets available at The Orpheum, Rainbow’s End, or online at www.orpheumflagstaff.com. Tickets are available at: orpheum event ticket link: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1710433 and to see more about the event: facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1928401803871906/

Self-advocacy community meeting June 26 at Hopi Wellness Center June 26

The Native Amnerican Disability Law Center will hold a self-advocacy community meeting June 26 at 5 p.m. at the Hopi Wellness Center conference room. The discussion will center on how self-advocacy can take place in Hopi communities. More information is available by contacting the Native American Disability Law Center at (505) 566-5880.

NaaTsis’Aan Communty School now enroling for 2018-19 school year

NaaTsis’Aan Community School is now enrolling for the 2018-2018 school year. More information at available by calling (928) 672-2335. NaaTsis’Aan is a K-8 school with a residential program.



Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Hometown Heroes meet and greet in Winslow June 26

On June 26, eveyone is invited to attend a meet and greet and hands-on tour with Winslow’s first responders. The public ill have the opportunity to invited to tour police cars, fire engines and ambulances. The meet and greet takes place behind the Winslow Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Bible School in Winslow June 20-22

The Living Water Methodist Church has vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-22 at 221 W. Aspin Wall St.

The family dinner banquet will take place June 21 at 6 p.m. and the theme is “Gearing up for Life’s Big Game.”

The family dinner banquet will take place June 21 at 6 p.m. and the theme is "Gearing up for Life's Big Game."

More information is available and for rides is available at 928-607-1117.

Kayenta job fair June 22

A Navajo Department of Workforce Development will host a job fair in Kayenta June 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (DST). The job fair takes place one-quarter of a mile southwest of the Kayenta Chapter House. Various employers will be on-site and program resource orientations will be conducted for the Navajo Department of Workforce. Opportunities to create a portfolio (resume, letter of interest and cover letter) will be provided. Refreshments will be available. More information about the job fair is available from the Navajo Department of Workforce Development at (928) 283-3320 or online at http://www.ndwd.org or from Kayenta Workforce Development at (928) 697-5666 or at http://www.ndwd.org.

Flagstaff courts to hold court in Tuba City August 10

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Aug. 9 by 4 p.m. (DST). More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Tuba City Child Care Center opens July 10

The Navajo Nation Child Care and Development Fund Program announced the opening of a Child Care Center, located at Maloney Street and Kerley Road, in Tuba City. A dedication for the facility will take place July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fund is accepting applications at the Tuba City Case Work Unit, located at the Navajo Nation Shopping Center, Suite 12, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (DST). Case workers will be soliciting applicants for the Child Care Center at the Flea Market on Fridays in Tuba City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including surrounding communities in the western region as scheduled. More information is available by calling (928) 283-3470 or (928) 283-3472.

Nominations for the 2018 ‘40 under 40’ awards are now being accepted

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (the National Center) is pleased to announce that nominations are open for its 2018 class of Native American “40 Under 40” award recipients.

Nominated by members of their communities, this prestigious award is bestowed upon individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, all while making significant changes in business and their community. The deadline to submit a nomination is July 16 and nominations can be submitted at the following link: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/75fe4c1f08c544859a8b61e03da8d765.

Summer food program begins in June at Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School will begin its Summer Food Service program June 4-June 28. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Both meals are available at the Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria, Monday through Thursday. More information is available by contacting the food service manager (928) 738-1432 or jhumeyestewa@hjshs.org.

Grandparents Raising Grandkids EXPO June 21

The Area Agency on Aging NACOG will present the first Grandparents Raising Grandkids EXPO June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will be held at the Desert View Baptist Church located at 101 Hipkoe Dr. in Winslow, Arizona. Registration is required. Kinship caregivers — grandparents, aunts/uncles, older siblings, other relative and non-relative caregivers — will find information, supports, programs, services and resources while learning more about local organizations. Lunch will be provided. More information or to register call 1-877-521-3500. Area Agency on Aging NACOG provides answers on aging through resources, services and advocacy. More information about the programs and services at Area Agency on Aging is available at www.nacog.org/aging.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) in northern New Mexico connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.