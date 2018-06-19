Andy Harvey Broadcast Workshop encouraging Native students stories

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Andy Harvey Native American Broadcast Workshop this year will bring 30 students from seven indigenous communities, from 18 high schools across Arizona to learn the ins and outs of broadcast journalism June 17-23.

Toni DeAztlan Smith, assistant professor, Northern Arizona University, Creative Media & Film/Journalism, said that this year the group received over 50 applications, from which the program selected 30 students to spend a week at NAU. The students will learn digital photography, videography, radio announcing, live-studio production and 3D printing.

Workshop students stay on NAU’s campus and work in the School of Communication’s Student Media Center newsroom alongside NAU students and broadcast journalism professionals.

“This workshop encourages Native American high school students to work together to tell the stories that are most important to them and their communities,” Smith said. “This was the vision of the late Andy Harvey, who worked to tell the stories important to him at KPNX 12News in Phoenix. His hope was that the next generation would take up the torch and be the storytellers of their communities.”

Taylor Harvey, 17, is returning for a second year as a senior because he has always been interested in media and journalism. He said the workshop last year was a good learning experience because of the people and that made him want to apply again this year.

“I made friends that I still have today,” Harvey said. “Everyone went above and beyond, teaching us new techniques on how to edit videos, interview people and the proper way of using the cameras provided. Every day we learned something new and it was valuable information that people pay thousands to learn.”

Ashleigh Grebb, 17 and a senior, is also returning for a second year and she said she loved how the workshop works with kids and shows the uniqueness in photography.

“I returned this year because last year we made a family and we all had fun and we’re so focused on the fact that we’re here in that moment doing something we all love and I want to feel that again for as long as I can,” Grebb said.

Analicia Shirley is 16 and a junior and she, too, is returning for a second year. She said the reason for her coming back was last year she met people who made her feel comfortable and she wants to be surrounded by people who are also interested in the career she is looking into.

“Also, I’m interested in working in a career of entertainment and this workshop is helping me be involved in it,” Shirley said.

The list of students for the 2018 broadcast include the following:

Sierra Alvarez (Navajo/ Cherokee), Dobson High School, Aaliyah Babbitt (Hopi), Flagstaff High School, Kayden Babbitt (Hopi), Flagstaff High School, Raven Barnes, Tonopah Valley High School, Pristina Benally, Chinle High School, Kaleb Clyde (Navajo), Winslow High School, Kristen Dalton (Navajo), Winslow High School, Ellyse Fredericks, Hopi Jr/Sr High School, Ashleigh Grebb (Navajo), Barry Goldwater High School, Taylor Harvey (Hopi), Cactus Shadows High School, Josiah R. Hawkins (White Mountain Apache), Blue Ridge High School, Elijah R. Hawkins (White Mountain Apache), Blue Ridge High School, Jared Ivins-Massey (White Mountain Apache), UNITY, Angelique Jose (Tohono O’odham), Desert View High School, Brooke Madison (Navajo), Shadow Ridge High School, Willem Martin (Hopi), University High School, Desirée Nelson, Willow Canyon High School, Olivia Olson (Aleknagik Traditional Council), West Anchorage High School, Isabella Ortiz (Mexican- Aztec/Puerto Rican-Taino), Tonopah Valley High School, Marriah Pouncy (Navajo), Chinle High School, Michael Rawls (Navajo), Canyon Valley High School, Tre rawls (Navajo), Flagstaff High School, Jaydeen Watson, Chinle High School, Aubrey Yazzie (Navajo), Baboquivari High School, Dylan John Yazzie (Navajo), Coconino High School, Michael Komalestewa (Navajo/Hopi), Coconino High School, Analicia Shirley (Navajo), Maryvale High School, Natalia Shirley (Navajo), Maryvale High School and Taylor Taliman, Coconino High School.

Andy Harvey background

The Broadcast Journalism workshop began in 2012 and has had the opportunity to work with the Heard Museum, KPNX 12News, KTAR Radio, NAU Native American Cultural Center, and a number of local businesses in the community. The workshop is supported by the TEGNA Foundation KPNX 12-News, NAU President’s Office, Chinle Indian Health Services, Dow Jones News Fund and NAU School of Communication. More information about the program is available at http://www.nativeamericanbroadcastworkshop.org/.

