Missing 1-year-old found safe in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — A 1-year-old girl allegedly abducted from Arkansas in a custody battle last month has been found safe in northeastern Arizona.

Navajo County Sheriff’s officials announced June 6 that the child’s mother and grandmother have been arrested on suspicion of custodial interference.

Authorities say a court in Arkansas’ Lonoke County granted custody of Indiana Tarter to her biological father on May 1.

Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies were notified June 5 that the girl reported missing May 31 may be in the Holbrook area.

Holbrook police found the child in a hotel room with her 42-year-old mother Heather Tarter.

The girl has been turned over to the Department of Child Safety in Flagstaff.

Heather Tarter and her 66-year-old mother Jeri Dianna Tarter are being held without bond in the county jail on felony warrants.