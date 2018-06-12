Mayor and council members sworn in June 5

The new mayor and three council members for the city of Winslow were sworn in June 5 at the city council meeting. Tom McCauley (above) is the new mayor. He will serve for a two-year term. Samantha Crisp, Ricky Jackson and Robin Boyd are new city council members serving four-year terms. Boyd was the former mayor of Winslow but because of term limits, he ran for a council seat. Crisp, Jackson and McCauley are new to city offices.