Material Girls quilting guild say thank-you to veterans

Winslow's Quilt Guild, who are named "Material Girls" presented four handmade quilts to veterans June 9. The quilts were gifted to the veterans as a thank-you for their service to the USA.
Winslow's Quilt Guild, who are named "Material Girls" presented four handmade quilts to veterans June 9. The quilts were gifted to the veterans as a thank-you for their service to the USA.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.