Material Girls quilting guild say thank-you to veterans

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: June 12, 2018 11:09 a.m.

    • Winslow's Quilt Guild, who are named "Material Girls" presented four handmade quilts to veterans June 9. The quilts were gifted to the veterans as a thank-you for their service to the USA.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.