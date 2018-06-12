Guest column: First Things First honors Teec Nos Pos woman as champion for young children

First Things First recognizes Kerlissa Bitah as a 2018 First Things First Champion for Young Children.
The award is given to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health. Champions spend a significant amount of time volunteering with FTF and building public awareness about the importance of early childhood issues.
Bitah, who lives in Teec Nos Pos, has volunteered with First Things First to educate parents and families of children ages birth to five on information to help support the growth, development and overall health of their little ones.
As a Family and Child Education (FACE) Program teacher and coordinator at T’iis Nazbas Community School, Bitah is an advocate for early childhood initiatives. She works to promote and create family-focused early childhood programming among partner organizations in Teec Nos Pos and surrounding communities.
More information about Bitah and local regional council partnerships is available at www.firstthingsfirst.org/regions/find-your-region and click on Navajo Nation.
About First Things First — First Things First is a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early education and health programs to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit firstthingsfirst.org.
More like this story
- Local kids get $4.2 million boost to help prepare for school
- 17 Navajo Nation early educators receive CDA credential
- First Things First seeks volunteers for council positions in Coconino and Navajo counties
- Parents learn play is a child's work at First Things First early childhood workshop
- Kids learn through play at First Things First Family Fun Day
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.