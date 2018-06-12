Getting creative at Winslow Library culinary event

Todd Roth/NHO)

Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: June 12, 2018 11:14 a.m.

    • photo

    Todd Roth/NHO)

    Kids assembled their own pizza June 7 at the Winslow Library culinary event. After assembly, the pizzas went into the ovens for baking and warm pizzas

    photo

    (Todd Roth/NHO)

    were delivered to their creators, where they were promptly devoured. The event was attended by 105 hungry kids and parents. Culinary activities happen weekly at Winslow Junior High and are provided by school meal service company, Chartwells, as part of the library’s summer kids programs.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.