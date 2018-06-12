Around the Rez: week of June 13

Bible School in Winslow June 20-22

The Living Water Methodist Church has vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-22 at 221 W. Aspin Wall St.

The family dinner banquet will take place June 21 at 6 p.m. and the theme is "Gearing up for Life's Big Game."

More information is available and for rides is available at 928-607-1117.

Kayenta workforce job fair June 22

The Kayenta Workforce Job Fair will take place June 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. one quarter mile southwest of the Kayenta Chapter. Various employeers will be on site, NDWD will conduct program resources orientations and participants can create their own portfolios (resume, letter of interest, cover letter).

More information is available by calling Navajo Department of Workforce Development at 928-823-3320 or www.ndwd.org or Kayenta Workforce Development at 928- 697-5666.

Flagstaff courts to hold court in Tuba City August 10

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Aug. 9 by 4 p.m. (DST). More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Celebrate Juneteenth in Winslow June 16

On June 16, the Winslow branch of the NAACP will celebrate Juneteenth with family fun, games, delicious food and swimming. The celebration will take place at the Winslow City Park located at Maple and Colorado Streets from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Adult meals are available for $5 and kids meals are $3. Pool admission is $2.

Tuba City Child Care Center opens July 10

The Navajo Nation Child Care and Development Fund Program announced the opening of a Child Care Center, located at Maloney Street and Kerley Road, in Tuba City. A dedication for the facility will take place July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fund is accepting applications at the Tuba City Case Work Unit, located at the Navajo Nation Shopping Center, Suite 12, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (DST). Case workers will be soliciting applicants for the Child Care Center at the Flea Market on Fridays in Tuba City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including surrounding communities in the western region as scheduled. More information is available by calling (928) 283-3470 or (928) 283-3472.

Gathering of Western Navajo believers at Kin Lani (Flagstaff) June 10-15

The Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos (FMN) annual family camp will take place June 10-15 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (MST) daily at the El Nathan Conference Center in Flagstaff. The conference center is located at 3910 E. El Paso Drive, northwest of Flagstaff Mall, the phone number is (928) 863-0845. Eighteen Diné Bible Churches are involved as daily hosts, refreshment servers, helping in the nursery and cleanup. The theme for the family camp is 'The Journey of Life begins in the Mind of God.'

Speakers will include: Navajo Adults a.m. — Calvin Kelly; Navajo Adults p.m. — Irvinson Jones; English Adults a.m. and p.m. — Dr. Kevin Newman. Children and teens — College Park Church from Indianapolis, Indiana; Special forum — Kene Jackson; Children’s Ministry training — Joe Weibe; Women’s Bible study — Bernice Begay. Cost: $9 per person per night. Children and teen activities is $5 per child for the week. Lunch and dinner are served daily ending with a potluck at Friday's dinner. Register with Brenda Largo for classes for men, women and children. More information is available by calling the FMN office at (928) 774-2802.

Mental Health First Aid training in Kaibeto June 18

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is an eight-hour course that teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The next MHFA training takes place June 18 at the Kaibeto Behavioral Health Facility. More information or registering is available by calling MSPI at (928) 283-2816.

Summer food program begins in June at Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School will begin its Summer Food Service program June 4-June 28. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Both meals are available at the Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria, Monday through Thursday. More information is available by contacting the food service manager (928) 738-1432 or jhumeyestewa@hjshs.org.

Grandparents Raising Grandkids EXPO June 21st

The Area Agency on Aging NACOG will present the first Grandparents Raising Grandkids EXPO June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will be held at the Desert View Baptist Church located at 101 Hipkoe Dr. in Winslow, Arizona. Registration is required. Kinship caregivers – grandparents, aunts/uncles, older siblings, other relative and non-relative caregivers – will find information, supports, programs, services and resources while learning more about local organizations. Lunch will be provided. More information or to register call 1-877-521-3500. Area Agency on Aging NACOG provides answers on aging through resources, services and advocacy. More information about the programs and services at Area Agency on Aging is available at www.nacog.org/aging.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) in northern New Mexico connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).