Zuni Fest brings color, culture to Flagstaff

Zuni music, art and dance filled the Museum of Northern Arizona's 28th annual Zuni Festival of Arts and Culture over Memorial Day weekend. Two of the youngest members of the White Eagle Dancers performed at Zuni Fest May 26 at the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. Elroy Natachu, Jr. gives a demonstration at the festival. A young dancer performs at Zuni Fest in Flagstaff. Gaylon Westika with his prize winning pot. Westika is a potter from Zuni Pueblo who learned to make pottery from his mother, Priscilla Peynetsa, and from the pottery classes taught at Zuni High School. (All pictures: Caleb Eckert/Ryan Williams Photography).