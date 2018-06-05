Ride for the Cure bull riding and trail ride set for June 8-9 in Kayenta

KAYENTA, Ariz. —Ride for the Cure (RFC) event, a major cause to combat and research cancer, is scheduled for June 8-9 in Kayenta, Arizona.

The Bucking Battle for the Cure (BBC) open bull riding and junior bull riding is set for June 8 at the community arena. Vern Laughter, Shonto, Arizona, will provide some of the finest PBR bucking bulls versus top bull riders. Up and coming junior bull riders will also kick-off the show.

BBC’s top four bull riders will battle for $1,000 and junior bull riders top four riders for $500. Both will feature winner take all format from the long-go. Champions will receive a YETI Roadie 20 cooler. Entry fees for Bull Riding is $100 and Junior Bull Riding is $75. Check-in is at 5:30 p.m.

On June 8, participants and attendees will be treated to some of the finest bull riding event in the northwestern Navajo Nation at Kayenta. This must-see event takes place at the Kayenta Fairgrounds arena.

On June 9 at 7 a.m. junior bull riders can check-in for a full slate of events starting at 8 a.m. NNJBRA sanctioned events are wooly, calf, steer, pee wee bull, junior bull, senior, legend, open and an exciting women’s bull riding. This is first of its kind in Kayenta. Come early and stay late. NNJBRA rules apply for participants.

Awards for the NNJBRA include Michael Yazzie Custom Buckles and custom award jackets.

Ride for the Cure Trail Ride is scheduled from Baby Rocks along Highway 160 to Kayenta Fairgrounds. Registration at Baby Rocks takes place at 7 a.m. The ride begins at 8 a.m. The first 50 riders will receive RFC custom t-shirts.

A country-western dance will be held June 8 and 9 and will feature Latigo and Stone Country. Committee concessions and t-shirts will be available for purchase.

More information on all RFC fun events contact is available from Buzz Phillips at (602) 350-9922 or (928) 489-1825 and for the Trail Ride at (928) 429-3422 or (928) 321-8440. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

Information provided by Ride for the Cure