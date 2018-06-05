Loren Silver named Teacher of the Year at Holbrook Jr/Sr High

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

  • Originally Published: June 5, 2018 10:50 a.m.

    • Loren Silver, Navajo Language Teacher at Holbrook Jr. High and High School, is presented a plaque for “Teacher of the Year” by Jonas Yazzie, board member from the National Johnson O’Malley Association. Silver teaches students the Navajo Language and also inspires, mentors and encourages them to set high expectations for themselves.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.