Loren Silver named Teacher of the Year at Holbrook Jr/Sr High

Loren Silver, Navajo Language Teacher at Holbrook Jr. High and High School, is presented a plaque for “Teacher of the Year” by Jonas Yazzie, board member from the National Johnson O’Malley Association. Silver teaches students the Navajo Language and also inspires, mentors and encourages them to set high expectations for themselves.
