Discussions to focus on Native American voting rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Access and barriers to the political process across Indian Country will be the focus of an upcoming discussion in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, vice chair of Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, led the July 17 conversation about Native American voting rights.
Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, representatives with the National Congress of American Indians, the Native American Rights Fund and top election managers from New Mexico were among those participating.
Earlier this year, the Native American Voting Rights Coalition held a field hearing in Albuquerque at which people shared their experiences with voter registration and voting in federal, state and local non-tribal elections.
The group has been working to document the needs and challenges faced by Native American voters and to identify successes that can be replicated.
