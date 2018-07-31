Coal plant closure sparks worry in northwestern New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Officials in northwestern New Mexico are grappling with the likely effects of a coal power plant closure near the Navajo Nation and in one of the nation’s poorest states.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett told state lawmakers July 26 that the Four Corners region is “a ticking time bomb” waiting for the generating station to close. That because the plant provides needed jobs and revenue.

San Juan College President Toni Pendergrass said the closure will mean a loss of $2 million in property tax revenue to the college’s budget, as well as $300,000 in training contracts and $116,000 in scholarships.

The San Juan Generating Station has long been a target of environmentalists, some of whom say it should have been closed years ago.

