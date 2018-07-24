Photo highlights: Hatahlii Connection in Winslow helps people bond

Hatahlii Connection is owned and operated by Dawnna Ybarra, who is a certified integrated equine gestalt coach. Ybarra provides miniature horses that help people focus on bonding and relating in a non-judgmental holistic environment.
