Photo highlights: Hatahlii Connection in Winslow helps people bond

Ybarra with her miniature horses used in coaching at Winslow Library July 10. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: July 24, 2018 10:25 a.m.

    • Hatahlii Connection is owned and operated by Dawnna Ybarra, who is a certified integrated equine gestalt coach. Ybarra provides miniature horses that help people focus on bonding and relating in a non-judgmental holistic environment.

