Obituary: Mary B. Mexicano

Mary B. Mexicano, age 76 of Flagstaff, passed away on Wednesday July 11, 2018 at her home in Tuba City, AZ.

Mrs. Mexicano was born in Kaibeto. Mary was Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for T’liizilaani (Many Goats Clan). Her chei (maternal grandfather’s clan) was Tachii’nii’ (Red Running into the Water People Clan) and her nali (paternal grandfather’s clan) was Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan).

Mary had resided in Tuba City and Flagstaff. She attended Salt Lake City High School, Intermountain School, Mesa Community College, and Crownpoint Institute of Technology. Mary accepted the Lord as her personal savior at an early age and remained committed to the ministry. Mary had faithfully attended and served at Flagstaff Indian Bible Church and Tuba City First Baptist Church. Mary had worked as a pastor’s wife, missionary, in Tuba City Public schools, as a sales clerk, and in culinary services. Mary also enjoyed working at the church, spending time with her grandchildren, visiting the elderly and walking for exercise.

Mary was a dedicated wife to her late husband, Rev. John M. Mexicano and a loving mother to Ina and husband Richard Beam of El Campo, TX, the late Ira Mexicano, Cornelia and her husband Richard K Tsinnie III of Flagstaff, AZ. Caring grandmother to Timothy Beam from El Campo, Mark Beam from Nashville, TN, Lance Dawavendewa, Evan Dawavendewa and Bavatya Dawavendewa of Moenkopi, AZ, Lomahoyda Dawavendewa, Helena Tsinnie and Richard Tsinnie IV of Flagstaff. Proud great-grandmother to Jedi Hunter Beam from El Campo, TX. Mary shares a sister and many half siblings by parents Nellie Johnson and Sam B. Boone. And also extended family in Christ, Mark 3:31-35.

Graveside services were held July 17 at the Tuba City Community Cemetery with a reception following at Tuba City First Baptist Church.

Valley Ridge Mortuary of Tuba City handled arrangements.