Navajo Nation Council OKs bill on police standards, training

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is moving to set its own standards and training requirements for certification of tribal police officers instead of continuing to rely on processes used by the federal government or states.
A bill to create training requirements and create an oversight commission was approved by the Navajo Nation Council July 19, the final day of the council’s summer session.
Supporters of the legislation said tribal police and other law enforcement personnel need to be trained in addressing complex public safety issues related to the tribe’s reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
The legislation was approved by the council on a 15-1 vote and is subject to approval by tribal President Russell Begaye.
More like this story
- Navajo Nation President Joe Shirley Jr. Vetoes two bills that would have allowed Hogback to negotiate gaming, extend delegate raise deadline
- “No Haven for Dangerous Fugitives Act” would violate Navajo soverignty and treaty
- Ashlynn Mike AMBER Alert in Indian Country Act signed into law by President Trump
- Navajo Council concludes fourth day of winter session
- Title V status awarded to Title I contractors
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.