Navajo County authorities investigate fatal hit-and-run case

HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a woman from Heber/Overgaard.
Sheriff’s officials say 56-year-old Candy Bitzin was found dead on a road the night of July 17 after apparently being struck by a car.
They say a 32-year-old Sun City woman who has a revoked driver’s license for impaired driving is being questioned in the case.
A Heber/Overgaard resident says her stepdaughter reported hitting something on the road.
Sheriff’s deputies have interviewed the suspect, who admitted to drinking alcohol before driving that night.
They obtained a warrant to collect a blood sample and search the vehicle for evidence.
Deputies say the car has extensive front-end damage and hair is embedded in the windshield.
The county Attorney’s Office will determine if charges will be filed in the case.
