Around the Rez: week of July 25

Congressman Tom O’Halleran to visit Navajo Nation July 29-31

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ – 01) announced that he will be visiting the Navajo Nation July 29-31 to hear the concerns of constituents. O’Halleran district includes Navajo, Hopi and several other tribes.

O’Halleran will hold public meetings at five chapter houses to discuss issues impacting families in Indian country. O’Halleran said the issues that impact rural Arizona and tribal communities throughout Indian country are unique.

“I am looking forward to visiting these folks and seeing the challenges they face firsthand. I am always grateful for the warm welcome I receive when I visit these communities,” O’Halleran said. “Among the many local issues I am looking forward to discussing, this trip is about the economic vitality of the region, investing in rural and tribal infrastructure and the health impact of uranium mining.

The public meetings will take place at the following locations:

July 29 — Nahata Dziil Chapter House in Sanders from 10 a.m.-noon and Oak Springs Chapter Houae in Oak Springs from 1-3 p.m.

July 30 — St. Michaels Chapter House in St. Michaels from 9-11 a.m. and Chinle Chapter House in Chinle from 1-3 p.m.

July 31 — Tuba City Chapter House in Tuba City from 2-4 p.m.

Navajo Nation presidential candidate forums

July 27 -- Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, near Flagstaff, from 4:45-8 p.m. (MST)

Aug. 6 -- Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock, New Mexico from 5:45 - 9 p.m.

Aug. 20 -- Diné College, Tsaile, Arizona from 5:45-9 p.m.

Leupp Schools, Inc., open house Aug. 6

Leupp Schools, Incorporated will offer an open house Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Teacher and school staff will be available to parents and guardians. The open house will showcase new faculty, classrooms and discussions of what it is like to be a part of the school. A light breakfast or lunch will be provided to parents in appreciation for their active involvement. Gifts for parents who attend.

More information about the open house is available by calling (928) 686-6211.

Hopi Festival in Polacca Sept. 21-23

A Hopi Festival is scheduled for Sept. 21-23 in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi Reservation. The event will take place at the Honyumptewa residence near Hwy 264 east, between milepost 391 and 392.

A fashion show will kick off the event on the evening of Sept. 21 starting at 6:30 p.m (MST). This is an outdoor event and is open to all seamstresses who want to display their work on models of their choice, whether it is traditional or contemporary. The event is not a competition, but promotes talented seamstresses and their work in the Native American fashion industry.

The weekend will consist of Native American Arts & Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddler’s Permit and Food Handlers Card is required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that occur throughout each day. The dancers are open to all dance groups.

There is limited space available for vendors. The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. More information about applications is available at DHD Events at (928) 737-0174.

DHD’s Events intent is to bring everyone together, to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also a drug and alcohol free event.

Leupp Schools, Inc. enrolling K-12 for 2018-2019 school year

A Leupp School Incorporated is now enrolling for the 2018-2019 school year. New students need a birth certificate, Certificate of Indian Blood, copy of report card, updated immunization and legal/temporary guardianship documents (if applicable). Returning students need an updated immunization and legal/temporary guardianship documents (if applicable).

Leupp Schools, Inc. offers residential living to students. Bus routes include areas: Leupp, west Leupp, Grandfalls, Birdsprings and Tolani Lake.

School starts Aug. 6. More information is available at (928) 686-6211 ext. 0.

Southwest Navajo Nation camp meeting Aug. 1-5

Leupp First Presbyterian Church set Aug. 1-5 as its annual all-church camp meeting, starting nightly at 6 p.m. The theme is Philippions 4:5 “Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.” (NIV).

Scheduled evening speakers are: Wednesday — Pastor Calvin Kelly; Thursday — Herman Curley with Elizabeth Bryant as special singer and Friday — Pastor Bradley Jones of Red Sands Christian Church.

For Saturday, Everson Jones is a.m. and noon speaker with Cynthia Anderson of Gospel Light Echoes as special singer. Tony Nez of Birdsprings is evening speaker with Sin Ilini Singers and Hope Resurrected performing.

On Sunday, Pastor Melvin Tsosie of Winslow Assembly of God Church is noon speaker.

Breakfasts, potlucks and lunches are available during the five-day event. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1413 or by email at asmallcanyon@fusd1.org.

Cameron Indian Marketplace July through September

Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise is hosting a local artisan marketplace July — September in Cameron.

Visit the Native small business vendors and artisans as they display their goods, including beadwork, regalia, fine jewelry, pottery, woodwork and much more.

The marketplace is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Vendor info: spaces are free, with 11 spaces available, first come first serve. Each vendor is limited to one space. Same day registration. More information is available by calling (928) 871-4090 or (928) 679-2244.

Celebrate 50 years with the Hopi CHR program Aug. 2

Celebrating 50 year anniversary to honor past and present Hopi CHR (Community Health Representative) staff. The event is open to the public at the Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. RSVP is encouraged but not required. Dinner and refreshments will be served, please donate one side dish per family.

More information is available by phone at (928) 737-6342.

Hopi Nation Gospel camp meeting

Bethel Baptist Church annual camp meeting is July 25-27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. nightly with preaching, singing and specail music at the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center conference room.

More information is available by calling Pastor Andy at (928) 206-7811.

NACOG Area Agency offers mental health training Aug. 8

The NACOG Area Agency on Aging Offers mental health first aid training as part of the national initiative to increase mental health literacy.

On Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. – 5p.m., NACOG Area Agency on Aging will offer a free mental health first aid for older adults and those dealing with later-life issues training in Show Low, Arizona. The training will take place at Show Low Police Department — The Darrin Reed Room, 411 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona 85901.



Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental Health First Aiders learn a 5-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support. Seniors and their caregivers are particularly vulnerable to unidentified and untreated mental health crises or substance use disorders.

More information about registering is available by email at Lnelson@nacog.org or by calling (928) 213-5255.



Indigenous Solutions Festival Aug. 11 in Chinle

The Indigenous Solutions Festival takes place Aug. 11 at the Chinle Community Center, U.S. 191 in Chinle. The festival will feature local and national celebrities including Ernie Tsosie, Radmilla Cody, Indigie Femme, Lyla June, Someone’s Sister and more. More information is available by calling 505-795-2499 or by email at indigiefemme@yahoo.com.

NaaTsis’Aan Community School now enroling for 2018-19 school year

NaaTsis’Aan Community School is now enrolling for the 2018-2018 school year. More information at available by calling (928) 672-2335. NaaTsis’Aan is a K-8 school with a residential program.



Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Flagstaff courts to hold court in Tuba City August 10

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Aug. 9 by 4 p.m. (DST). More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.