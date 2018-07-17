Winslow's Youth Summer Mission program a success

The First Indian Baptist Church Youth Summer Mission program in Winslow ended July 12 in Winslow with a potluck dinner, evening prayer service and a full house. Ten churches were involved in bringing children’s Bible studies for one week to various churches in Arizona.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.